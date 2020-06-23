3300 16th St, Nw

Amenities

This open layout unit features 2 closets, a separate eat-in kitchen, and nice big windows offer amazing views. close to shopping, restaurants, and much more!



Our community features 24 hour emergency maintenance answering service, on-site management and maintenance, fitness center, community courtyard, bike storage, and on-site laundry facilities.



Tenant pays the electric. Parking available for an additional cost.



Sorry, no pets. This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed