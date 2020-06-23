All apartments in Washington
3300 16th St, Nw

3300 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3300 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

This open layout unit features 2 closets, a separate eat-in kitchen, and nice big windows offer amazing views. close to shopping, restaurants, and much more!

Our community features 24 hour emergency maintenance answering service, on-site management and maintenance, fitness center, community courtyard, bike storage, and on-site laundry facilities.

Tenant pays the electric. Parking available for an additional cost.

Sorry, no pets. This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.

Bike Storage
Fitness Center
Courtyard
On-Site Parking (additional cost)
On-Site Laundry Facility
Front desk services
On-site management and maintenance with 24 hour emergency service
Berber Carpet

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3300 16th St, Nw have any available units?
3300 16th St, Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 16th St, Nw have?
Some of 3300 16th St, Nw's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 16th St, Nw currently offering any rent specials?
3300 16th St, Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 16th St, Nw pet-friendly?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw offer parking?
Yes, 3300 16th St, Nw offers parking.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw have a pool?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw does not have a pool.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw have accessible units?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 16th St, Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 16th St, Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
