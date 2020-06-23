3295 Sutton Place NW C

Amenities

Unit C Available 12/07/19 Renovated Sutton Place Townhouse! - Property Id: 88084



Completely renovated 2BR, 2.5BA townhome in gated community with 24-hour security. Walk to Starbucks, restaurants, shops, American University, playground and wooded trails. Horace Mann Elementary School. Easy access to Metro and bus. Prime location on cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors, upgrades and neutral paint throughout. Two bedrooms on upper level. Two full baths with heated towel racks -- one deep soaking tub (plus 80-gallon hot water heater to fill it!) and one walk-in shower. Lower-level kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, half bath, front-loading washer/dryer. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and sunny south-facing double French doors to your private fenced patio. Grilling encouraged! New insulated windows and doors throughout. Dogs considered on case-by-case basis with pet fee. Pool included. Option to join tennis club. Cable TV with HBO plus two parking spaces included! Available as soon as December 7. Contact for private showing.

