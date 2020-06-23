All apartments in Washington
3295 Sutton Place NW C
Last updated December 7 2019

3295 Sutton Place NW C

3295 Sutton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3295 Sutton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Unit C Available 12/07/19 Renovated Sutton Place Townhouse! - Property Id: 88084

Completely renovated 2BR, 2.5BA townhome in gated community with 24-hour security. Walk to Starbucks, restaurants, shops, American University, playground and wooded trails. Horace Mann Elementary School. Easy access to Metro and bus. Prime location on cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors, upgrades and neutral paint throughout. Two bedrooms on upper level. Two full baths with heated towel racks -- one deep soaking tub (plus 80-gallon hot water heater to fill it!) and one walk-in shower. Lower-level kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, half bath, front-loading washer/dryer. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and sunny south-facing double French doors to your private fenced patio. Grilling encouraged! New insulated windows and doors throughout. Dogs considered on case-by-case basis with pet fee. Pool included. Option to join tennis club. Cable TV with HBO plus two parking spaces included! Available as soon as December 7. Contact for private showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88084
Property Id 88084

(RLNE5371814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3295 Sutton Place NW C have any available units?
3295 Sutton Place NW C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3295 Sutton Place NW C have?
Some of 3295 Sutton Place NW C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3295 Sutton Place NW C currently offering any rent specials?
3295 Sutton Place NW C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3295 Sutton Place NW C pet-friendly?
Yes, 3295 Sutton Place NW C is pet friendly.
Does 3295 Sutton Place NW C offer parking?
Yes, 3295 Sutton Place NW C offers parking.
Does 3295 Sutton Place NW C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3295 Sutton Place NW C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3295 Sutton Place NW C have a pool?
Yes, 3295 Sutton Place NW C has a pool.
Does 3295 Sutton Place NW C have accessible units?
No, 3295 Sutton Place NW C does not have accessible units.
Does 3295 Sutton Place NW C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3295 Sutton Place NW C has units with dishwashers.
