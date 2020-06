Amenities

Sutton Place! Gated enclave is a hidden gem in the city. Large open living room with enormous windows and wood burning fireplace. Two master bedrooms with renovated en-suite baths, two parking spaces, a gourmet kitchen with seating, private community with pool and tennis courts. Available for immediate occupancy. Minutes to Georgetown, American University, shopping and restaurant