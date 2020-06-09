All apartments in Washington
326 8TH STREET NE
326 8TH STREET NE

326 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

326 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 8TH STREET NE have any available units?
326 8TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 8TH STREET NE have?
Some of 326 8TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 8TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
326 8TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 8TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 326 8TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 326 8TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 8TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 326 8TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 326 8TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 8TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
