Washington, DC
326 8TH STREET NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
326 8TH STREET NE
326 8th Street Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
326 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have any available units?
326 8TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 326 8TH STREET NE have?
Some of 326 8TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 326 8TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
326 8TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 8TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 326 8TH STREET NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 326 8TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 8TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 326 8TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 326 8TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 326 8TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 8TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
