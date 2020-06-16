All apartments in Washington
/
Washington, DC
/
3251 Prospect Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3251 Prospect Street Northwest

3251 Prospect Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3251 Prospect Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Luxurious two level Penthouse in the heart of Georgetown. Very convenient to fine dining, elite shopping, and congenial neighboring scenes. Design features large, floor to ceiling windows and light filled rooms with impressive 9 foot plus ceilings. Contains hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, top floor master suite, and a very large private terrace for intimate groups.From the rooftop swimming pool view the Arlington skyline and the Washington Monument - it~s the best kept secret in Georgetown!

Call or text (301) 928-7118 for showings / Cyrus@SzaboGroup.com

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23646

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4628238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3251 Prospect Street Northwest have any available units?
3251 Prospect Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3251 Prospect Street Northwest have?
Some of 3251 Prospect Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3251 Prospect Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3251 Prospect Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3251 Prospect Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 3251 Prospect Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3251 Prospect Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 3251 Prospect Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3251 Prospect Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3251 Prospect Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3251 Prospect Street Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 3251 Prospect Street Northwest has a pool.
Does 3251 Prospect Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3251 Prospect Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3251 Prospect Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3251 Prospect Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
