3251 Prospect Street Northwest

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

Luxurious two level Penthouse in the heart of Georgetown. Very convenient to fine dining, elite shopping, and congenial neighboring scenes. Design features large, floor to ceiling windows and light filled rooms with impressive 9 foot plus ceilings. Contains hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, top floor master suite, and a very large private terrace for intimate groups.From the rooftop swimming pool view the Arlington skyline and the Washington Monument - it~s the best kept secret in Georgetown!



Call or text (301) 928-7118 for showings / Cyrus@SzaboGroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4628238)