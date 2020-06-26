All apartments in Washington
3241 SUTTON PLACE NW
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:09 AM

3241 SUTTON PLACE NW

3241 Sutton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3241 Sutton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Sutton Place, a gated community in the heart of Wesley Heights. Enjoy Living in a quiet private community, dog friendly and close by amenities, American University, Starbucks & Rite Aid, bus stop at the gate to the communities. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home boasts a renovated Kitchen with SS appliances, Laundry by bedrooms, renovated bathrooms and parquet floors with a wood burning fireplace. Dogs allowed, max 2 dogs per condo with no weight limit. Landlord will provide a cleaning service once a month to be coordinated with tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW have any available units?
3241 SUTTON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3241 SUTTON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 SUTTON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
