3241 SUTTON PLACE NW

Welcome to Sutton Place, a gated community in the heart of Wesley Heights. Enjoy Living in a quiet private community, dog friendly and close by amenities, American University, Starbucks & Rite Aid, bus stop at the gate to the communities. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home boasts a renovated Kitchen with SS appliances, Laundry by bedrooms, renovated bathrooms and parquet floors with a wood burning fireplace. Dogs allowed, max 2 dogs per condo with no weight limit. Landlord will provide a cleaning service once a month to be coordinated with tenant.