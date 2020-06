Amenities

Large Columbia Heights home newly renovated with latest technology and contemporary finishes. Two master suites with own bathrooms and two other bedrooms share a hall bathroom. Main level includes living room with open kitchen and separate dining room with access to rear flagstone patio infenced in yard. Large rooftop deck with bonus room on top floor with cabinets, sink, and mini-fridge. Basement is separate rental and tenant occupied.