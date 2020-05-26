All apartments in Washington
3222 Cherry HIll Lane

3222 Cherry Hill Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Cherry Hill Lane Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful downtown Georgetown apartment - Property Id: 1135

Renovated beautiful Georgetown apartment . WALK everywhere. Wisconsin Ave and M street in Heart of Georgetown
First floor No stairs or elevators.
Walk 1 block to Washington harbor , M street , Wisconsin ave, Georgetown and GW University, Gtown restaurants,
Dean and DeLuca, movie theatre, groceries..etc..
Outdoor terrance with sitting area.
Cozy marble fireplace
Granite Kitchen / marble floors.
Washer dryer in apartment.
Lots of window light.
1 year lease. 3 people maximum occupancy

First month and security deposit.
Special parking available
Move in JULY 2019

Trash, water and snow removal included in the rent...
show contact info
Background check and credit check will be needed for application to be processed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/1135
Property Id 1135

(RLNE4868354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Cherry HIll Lane have any available units?
3222 Cherry HIll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Cherry HIll Lane have?
Some of 3222 Cherry HIll Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Cherry HIll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Cherry HIll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Cherry HIll Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 Cherry HIll Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3222 Cherry HIll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Cherry HIll Lane offers parking.
Does 3222 Cherry HIll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3222 Cherry HIll Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Cherry HIll Lane have a pool?
No, 3222 Cherry HIll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Cherry HIll Lane have accessible units?
No, 3222 Cherry HIll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Cherry HIll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Cherry HIll Lane has units with dishwashers.
