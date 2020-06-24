3217 13th St NW Unit A

Amenities

Spacious Two Level Columbia Heights Gem! - This recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhouse features wood flooring, high ceilings, and bright front-facing bay windows spanning two levels. The kitchen has everything you need to cook up a storm and opens into a nice size dining and living area with a half bath on the upper level. On the ground level, you'll find a second large living space, two well-appointed bedrooms, and full bathroom. Additional highlights include an in-unit washer/dryer and central A/C.



With restaurants, bars, and shopping at your fingertips, you'll never want to leave the neighborhood! In addition to big-box stores such as Target and Best Buy, Columbia Heights is home to many locally-owned restaurants and nightspots. Ever crave Filipino food? Head a block away to Bad Saint -- ranked 2nd best restaurant in the country by Bon Appetit. Wonderland, on the next block, transforms from casual dining by day to dive bar by night. Looking to cook at home? Giant is just around the corner!



This location simply cannot be beaten - everything you need is just a short walk away. The nearby Columbia Heights Metro Station (Yellow/Green) and access to all of the 14th St + 11th St bus lines makes commuting downtown a breeze. With a walk score of 95 and a bike path that heads straight downtown, you can get everywhere in no time!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and $100 flat fee per month for water. Cats welcome!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5051488)