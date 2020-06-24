All apartments in Washington
3217 13th St NW Unit A
3217 13th St NW Unit A

3217 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3217 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious Two Level Columbia Heights Gem! - This recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhouse features wood flooring, high ceilings, and bright front-facing bay windows spanning two levels. The kitchen has everything you need to cook up a storm and opens into a nice size dining and living area with a half bath on the upper level. On the ground level, you'll find a second large living space, two well-appointed bedrooms, and full bathroom. Additional highlights include an in-unit washer/dryer and central A/C.

With restaurants, bars, and shopping at your fingertips, you'll never want to leave the neighborhood! In addition to big-box stores such as Target and Best Buy, Columbia Heights is home to many locally-owned restaurants and nightspots. Ever crave Filipino food? Head a block away to Bad Saint -- ranked 2nd best restaurant in the country by Bon Appetit. Wonderland, on the next block, transforms from casual dining by day to dive bar by night. Looking to cook at home? Giant is just around the corner!

This location simply cannot be beaten - everything you need is just a short walk away. The nearby Columbia Heights Metro Station (Yellow/Green) and access to all of the 14th St + 11th St bus lines makes commuting downtown a breeze. With a walk score of 95 and a bike path that heads straight downtown, you can get everywhere in no time!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for electric and $100 flat fee per month for water. Cats welcome!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5051488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 13th St NW Unit A have any available units?
3217 13th St NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 13th St NW Unit A have?
Some of 3217 13th St NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 13th St NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3217 13th St NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 13th St NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 13th St NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3217 13th St NW Unit A offer parking?
No, 3217 13th St NW Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 3217 13th St NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3217 13th St NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 13th St NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 3217 13th St NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3217 13th St NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3217 13th St NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 13th St NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 13th St NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
