Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

AVAILABLE 7/1/19 - ALMOST NEW BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL 1BR/1BA Apt w/HdWd Floors/W/D in unit ON 2nd FL of 2 unit Bldg in Columbia Hts on HAPPENING GA AVE Corridor near COL HTS and PETWORTH METROS, 1 blk FROM COLONY CLUB, CALL YOUR MOTHER and MIDLANDS. w/Security Cameras, these are MUST SEE! NO PETS. Housing Vouchers Welcomed.