Section 8 welcome. Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 28th St Se have any available units?
3205 28th St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3205 28th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
3205 28th St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.