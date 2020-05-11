All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

3205 28th St Se

3205 28th Street Southeast · (202) 321-5596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3205 28th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Section 8 welcome. Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Contact Kyle Grant at 313-205-2825 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 28th St Se have any available units?
3205 28th St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3205 28th St Se currently offering any rent specials?
3205 28th St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 28th St Se pet-friendly?
No, 3205 28th St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3205 28th St Se offer parking?
No, 3205 28th St Se does not offer parking.
Does 3205 28th St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3205 28th St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 28th St Se have a pool?
No, 3205 28th St Se does not have a pool.
Does 3205 28th St Se have accessible units?
No, 3205 28th St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 28th St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 28th St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3205 28th St Se have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3205 28th St Se has units with air conditioning.
