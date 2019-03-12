All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 317 10 Th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
317 10 Th Street
Last updated July 2 2019 at 8:51 AM

317 10 Th Street

317 10th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

317 10th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

playground
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
WASHINGTON STATE: Conveniently located just 2-hours north of Seattle, and 1.5-hours south of Vancouver, B.C., Mt. Baker Lodging is your source for private, self-catered, fully equipped Mt. Baker area cabins, cottages, condos, chalets, and executive vacation home rental accommodations, located in the mountain villages of Glacier and Maple Falls, at the magnificent gateway to the Mt. Baker Snoqualmie National Forest, and the adjacent Mount Baker Ski Area!

The Mount Baker Recreation Area is a year-round playground! SUMMER Guests enjoy great hiking, mountain biking, mountain climbing, rock climbing, backpacking, freshwater fishing (lake and river), small game hunting, whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, swimming, nature viewing, tennis, and golf. WINTER Guests enjoy spectacular downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, and sledding. Dont forget your camera...the photography is unsurpassed year-round!

RATES:

Rates range from $99.00 to $1219.00 per night, and from $594.00 to $8533.00 per week USD + tax.

RESERVATIONS:

Reservations are subject to a 2-night minimum stay during regular periods, and a 3-night minimum stay during holiday and special event periods.

An Advance Reservation Payment equal to 50% of the total reservation cost, including tax, is required to reserve a vacation property. The remaining balance is considered due-in-full 14-days prior to our Guests scheduled date of arrival, and is automatically debited to our Guests credit card on the scheduled due-date.

PAYMENTS:

We gladly accept Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and Am-Ex as forms of payment. Sorry, NO personal checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 10 Th Street have any available units?
317 10 Th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 317 10 Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
317 10 Th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 10 Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 317 10 Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 317 10 Th Street offer parking?
No, 317 10 Th Street does not offer parking.
Does 317 10 Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 10 Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 10 Th Street have a pool?
No, 317 10 Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 317 10 Th Street have accessible units?
No, 317 10 Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 317 10 Th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 10 Th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 10 Th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 10 Th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Channel Square Apartments
325 P St SW
Washington, DC 20024
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University