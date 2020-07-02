3154 Patterson Street Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Come check out this spacious 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Chevy Chase DC. With over 3000 sq feet, this house is laid out over three floors. The first floor has a large kitchen with an eat in dining space. Just off the formal dining room is an extra bedroom or office. There is an enormous sun-room with wall to wall windows. The second floor features three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The basement level offers ample storage and a bonus rec room! Head outside to the huge backyard or kickback and relax on the back deck.



This property is a nature lover's paradise. It is just a 6 minute walk to Lafayette Elementary School and Recreation Center and a 10 minute walk to Rock Creek Park. Super easy access to public transportation via bus lines is just one block away on Utah Ave and Nebraska Ave. Safeway as well as several restaurants and shops are less than one mile away.



The sun-room and office are being advertised here as the fourth and fifth bedroom as they meet the legal requirements for habitable rooms.



Details:

Available: May 15th

Lease term: Min 12 months

Security deposit: One month's rent

Utilities: Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water, electric and gas.)

Pets: Case by case basis

Address: 3154 Patterson St NW

Street Parking only. Typically plenty of space.

Washer and dryer in unit



Rental Requirements:

$45 application fee per adult occupying the home.

$150,000 combined income

700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later than 30 days show on credit reports.

No violent felonies within the last 7 years.

Positive rental history (No late payments within the last two years, no evictions, no excessive damage to property.)