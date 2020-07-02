All apartments in Washington
Location

3154 Patterson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Come check out this spacious 5 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Chevy Chase DC. With over 3000 sq feet, this house is laid out over three floors. The first floor has a large kitchen with an eat in dining space. Just off the formal dining room is an extra bedroom or office. There is an enormous sun-room with wall to wall windows. The second floor features three large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The basement level offers ample storage and a bonus rec room! Head outside to the huge backyard or kickback and relax on the back deck.

This property is a nature lover's paradise. It is just a 6 minute walk to Lafayette Elementary School and Recreation Center and a 10 minute walk to Rock Creek Park. Super easy access to public transportation via bus lines is just one block away on Utah Ave and Nebraska Ave. Safeway as well as several restaurants and shops are less than one mile away.

The sun-room and office are being advertised here as the fourth and fifth bedroom as they meet the legal requirements for habitable rooms.

Details:
Available: May 15th
Lease term: Min 12 months
Security deposit: One month's rent
Utilities: Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water, electric and gas.)
Pets: Case by case basis
Address: 3154 Patterson St NW
Street Parking only. Typically plenty of space.
Washer and dryer in unit

Rental Requirements:
$45 application fee per adult occupying the home.
$150,000 combined income
700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later than 30 days show on credit reports.
No violent felonies within the last 7 years.
Positive rental history (No late payments within the last two years, no evictions, no excessive damage to property.)

