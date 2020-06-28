All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 30 2019 at 7:15 AM

315 G Street Ne

315 G Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

315 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated, move-in ready, top-floor condo unit on G Street NE in a great neighborhood with lots of light! Condo is on a quiet street and very close to entertainment, grocery, and Metro/bus stations. One bedroom/one bathroom.
- Unit on the top floor of a three-story building with high ceilings (building completed renovations in 2011)
- Great light - windows facing three directions with custom honeycomb shades
- Open-style kitchen has all stainless steel GE appliances (refrigerator, oven, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher)
- Hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom space; new tile floors in bathroom
- Washer/dryer in unit

The building is in a wonderful, quiet location with easy access to restaurants, bars, and entertainment!
- Four blocks to Union Station, Metro red line and Circulator Yellow/Blue lines
- One block to Giant supermarket, Metrobus stops and DC Streetcar
- Three blocks to Whole Foods
- Within walking distance of Union Market, H Street nightlife, the Capitol building, Library of Congress and the National Mall
- Street parking

$2150/month. One month's rent deposit. $250 move-in fee. Will show in the evenings/on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 G Street Ne have any available units?
315 G Street Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 G Street Ne have?
Some of 315 G Street Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 G Street Ne currently offering any rent specials?
315 G Street Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 G Street Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 G Street Ne is pet friendly.
Does 315 G Street Ne offer parking?
No, 315 G Street Ne does not offer parking.
Does 315 G Street Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 G Street Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 G Street Ne have a pool?
No, 315 G Street Ne does not have a pool.
Does 315 G Street Ne have accessible units?
No, 315 G Street Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 315 G Street Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 G Street Ne has units with dishwashers.
