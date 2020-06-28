315 G Street Ne

Amenities
Recently renovated, move-in ready, top-floor condo unit on G Street NE in a great neighborhood with lots of light! Condo is on a quiet street and very close to entertainment, grocery, and Metro/bus stations. One bedroom/one bathroom.
- Unit on the top floor of a three-story building with high ceilings (building completed renovations in 2011)
- Great light - windows facing three directions with custom honeycomb shades
- Open-style kitchen has all stainless steel GE appliances (refrigerator, oven, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher)
- Hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom space; new tile floors in bathroom
- Washer/dryer in unit
The building is in a wonderful, quiet location with easy access to restaurants, bars, and entertainment!
- Four blocks to Union Station, Metro red line and Circulator Yellow/Blue lines
- One block to Giant supermarket, Metrobus stops and DC Streetcar
- Three blocks to Whole Foods
- Within walking distance of Union Market, H Street nightlife, the Capitol building, Library of Congress and the National Mall
- Street parking
$2150/month. One month's rent deposit. $250 move-in fee. Will show in the evenings/on weekends.