315 G Street Ne

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently renovated, move-in ready, top-floor condo unit on G Street NE in a great neighborhood with lots of light! Condo is on a quiet street and very close to entertainment, grocery, and Metro/bus stations. One bedroom/one bathroom.

- Unit on the top floor of a three-story building with high ceilings (building completed renovations in 2011)

- Great light - windows facing three directions with custom honeycomb shades

- Open-style kitchen has all stainless steel GE appliances (refrigerator, oven, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher)

- Hardwood floors throughout living and bedroom space; new tile floors in bathroom

- Washer/dryer in unit



The building is in a wonderful, quiet location with easy access to restaurants, bars, and entertainment!

- Four blocks to Union Station, Metro red line and Circulator Yellow/Blue lines

- One block to Giant supermarket, Metrobus stops and DC Streetcar

- Three blocks to Whole Foods

- Within walking distance of Union Market, H Street nightlife, the Capitol building, Library of Congress and the National Mall

- Street parking



$2150/month. One month's rent deposit. $250 move-in fee. Will show in the evenings/on weekends.