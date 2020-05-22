314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE

Amenities

LUXURY STYLE ROW HOUSE ON CAPITOL HILL WITH OVER THREE THOUSAND SQ FEET OF LIVING SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED. IT IS NOT A BASEMENT UNIT. UNBEATABLE location!! HUGE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH GARAGE AND GARDEN. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR FORMAL AND INFORMAL ENTERTAINING AND FUND RAISING EVENTS , THIS HOME IS IT!! Pictures do not do justice to size of rooms and size of home. This home is Half a block to The Library of Congress and another half block to US Capitol and House Office Buildings. 2.5 blocks to Capitol South metro. And just around the corner all the amenities of Capitol Hill, i.e., restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, and more. This delightful bright magnificent home boasts large spaces. The spacious Living Room with its high ceilings, wooden floors and decorative fireplace is fabulous. The large Dining Room is just perfect for those evening parties. The big eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel equipment, granite counters, and lots of cabinetry makes preparing meals so easy. The kitchen door leads to the garden , deck and garage. There is a powder room plus washer and dryer on this level too. Upstairs, there are three large well-proportioned bedrooms all with great closet space. ALL Bedrooms have room for a king size beds. The Master bedroom French door opens to an unbelievable spacious closet . This closet- room leads to a hidden master bath with double sinks, shower and tub. The bedroom at the end of the hall even has a back deck for enjoying those lovely spring and fall evenings. There are high ceilings, moldings and wooden floors throughout this home. Just a fine residence. Grand elegant home which must be seen to be fully appreciated. Easy to show. Don't forget the one car garage and lovely garden space. No pets. No smoking.