Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE

314 Independence Avenue Southeast · (202) 544-2660
Location

314 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LUXURY STYLE ROW HOUSE ON CAPITOL HILL WITH OVER THREE THOUSAND SQ FEET OF LIVING SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED. IT IS NOT A BASEMENT UNIT. UNBEATABLE location!! HUGE 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH GARAGE AND GARDEN. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR FORMAL AND INFORMAL ENTERTAINING AND FUND RAISING EVENTS , THIS HOME IS IT!! Pictures do not do justice to size of rooms and size of home. This home is Half a block to The Library of Congress and another half block to US Capitol and House Office Buildings. 2.5 blocks to Capitol South metro. And just around the corner all the amenities of Capitol Hill, i.e., restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, and more. This delightful bright magnificent home boasts large spaces. The spacious Living Room with its high ceilings, wooden floors and decorative fireplace is fabulous. The large Dining Room is just perfect for those evening parties. The big eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel equipment, granite counters, and lots of cabinetry makes preparing meals so easy. The kitchen door leads to the garden , deck and garage. There is a powder room plus washer and dryer on this level too. Upstairs, there are three large well-proportioned bedrooms all with great closet space. ALL Bedrooms have room for a king size beds. The Master bedroom French door opens to an unbelievable spacious closet . This closet- room leads to a hidden master bath with double sinks, shower and tub. The bedroom at the end of the hall even has a back deck for enjoying those lovely spring and fall evenings. There are high ceilings, moldings and wooden floors throughout this home. Just a fine residence. Grand elegant home which must be seen to be fully appreciated. Easy to show. Don't forget the one car garage and lovely garden space. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have any available units?
314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have?
Some of 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does offer parking.
Does 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 INDEPENDENCE AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
