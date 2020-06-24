314 Carolina Ave Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities media room

Sunny, Historic Victorian with all the modern conveniences. Open floor plan, exposed brick walls,hardwood floors, bay windows, skylight, granite and s/s appliances.... 3 bdrm, 2 full bath, w/d, LR, DR, Media room on 3 floors



Across the street from 2 parks and Brent Elementary. Safe, quiet, beautiful tree lined block with deep yards.



Location cant be beat! 3 blocks to US Capitol, Library of Congress, Supreme Court Bldg, Metro Subway, Eastern Market and tons of restaurants and night life! A few more blocks to Folger Shakespeare Theatre and Smithsonian Museums.