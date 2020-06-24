All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 314 Carolina Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
314 Carolina Ave Se
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

314 Carolina Ave Se

314 South Carolina Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

314 South Carolina Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
media room
Sunny, Historic Victorian with all the modern conveniences. Open floor plan, exposed brick walls,hardwood floors, bay windows, skylight, granite and s/s appliances.... 3 bdrm, 2 full bath, w/d, LR, DR, Media room on 3 floors

Across the street from 2 parks and Brent Elementary. Safe, quiet, beautiful tree lined block with deep yards.

Location cant be beat! 3 blocks to US Capitol, Library of Congress, Supreme Court Bldg, Metro Subway, Eastern Market and tons of restaurants and night life! A few more blocks to Folger Shakespeare Theatre and Smithsonian Museums.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Carolina Ave Se have any available units?
314 Carolina Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 314 Carolina Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
314 Carolina Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Carolina Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 314 Carolina Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 314 Carolina Ave Se offer parking?
No, 314 Carolina Ave Se does not offer parking.
Does 314 Carolina Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Carolina Ave Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Carolina Ave Se have a pool?
No, 314 Carolina Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 314 Carolina Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 314 Carolina Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Carolina Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Carolina Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Carolina Ave Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Carolina Ave Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University