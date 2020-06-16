314 Atlantic Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032 Congress Heights
Take a look at this! This apartment offers 2 levels, 5 bedrooms which includes a large master bedroom with a bath, 2 of the bedrooms are on the main level, 3 full baths. It is also convenient to public transportation.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 314 ATLANTIC ST SE have any available units?
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
Is 314 ATLANTIC ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
