Washington, DC
314 ATLANTIC ST SE
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

314 ATLANTIC ST SE

314 Atlantic Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

314 Atlantic Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Take a look at this! This apartment offers 2 levels, 5 bedrooms which includes a large master bedroom with a bath, 2 of the bedrooms are on the main level, 3 full baths. It is also convenient to public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 ATLANTIC ST SE have any available units?
314 ATLANTIC ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 314 ATLANTIC ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
314 ATLANTIC ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 ATLANTIC ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 314 ATLANTIC ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 314 ATLANTIC ST SE offer parking?
No, 314 ATLANTIC ST SE does not offer parking.
Does 314 ATLANTIC ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 ATLANTIC ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 ATLANTIC ST SE have a pool?
No, 314 ATLANTIC ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 314 ATLANTIC ST SE have accessible units?
No, 314 ATLANTIC ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 314 ATLANTIC ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 ATLANTIC ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 ATLANTIC ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 ATLANTIC ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.
