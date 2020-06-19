All apartments in Washington
3114 13th Street NW Unit A
3114 13th Street NW Unit A

3114 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3114 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New Columbia Heights Gem w/ Parking! - This just completed 2bd/2bath condo in Columbia Heights is full of unique details! With 1,200 square feet, there is plenty of space to nest! Walk into the unit and find the gorgeous open living room, featuring gorgeous tiled flooring throughout and great light. The open kitchen is a dream, with marble counters, oversized island, and cabinets for storage! It also features stainless steel appliances including gas range and french door fridge.

Two large bedrooms and bathrooms can be found down the hall. Both bedrooms feature great windows and closet space, and both bathrooms are spacious and beautifully tiled. This unit also has an in-unit washer and dryer and a secure parking spot is included.

Just a 5-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro, two blocks from the 16th Street bus lines, and close to Rock Creek Park, this home is in the ideal location. On the weekends, pop on over to the Farmers Market for some fresh eats and great people. Whether you're grabbing a coffee and sweets at Sticky Fingers, or eating a delicious meal at Bad Saint, you'll be sure to notice that you have everything you might need at your fingertips. This neighborhood is quaint and diverse, giving you a mix of just about everything!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4814514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3114 13th Street NW Unit A have any available units?
3114 13th Street NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3114 13th Street NW Unit A have?
Some of 3114 13th Street NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3114 13th Street NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3114 13th Street NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3114 13th Street NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3114 13th Street NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3114 13th Street NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 3114 13th Street NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 3114 13th Street NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3114 13th Street NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3114 13th Street NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 3114 13th Street NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3114 13th Street NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3114 13th Street NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3114 13th Street NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3114 13th Street NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
