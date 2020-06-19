3114 13th Street NW Unit A

Amenities

Brand New Columbia Heights Gem w/ Parking! - This just completed 2bd/2bath condo in Columbia Heights is full of unique details! With 1,200 square feet, there is plenty of space to nest! Walk into the unit and find the gorgeous open living room, featuring gorgeous tiled flooring throughout and great light. The open kitchen is a dream, with marble counters, oversized island, and cabinets for storage! It also features stainless steel appliances including gas range and french door fridge.



Two large bedrooms and bathrooms can be found down the hall. Both bedrooms feature great windows and closet space, and both bathrooms are spacious and beautifully tiled. This unit also has an in-unit washer and dryer and a secure parking spot is included.



Just a 5-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro, two blocks from the 16th Street bus lines, and close to Rock Creek Park, this home is in the ideal location. On the weekends, pop on over to the Farmers Market for some fresh eats and great people. Whether you're grabbing a coffee and sweets at Sticky Fingers, or eating a delicious meal at Bad Saint, you'll be sure to notice that you have everything you might need at your fingertips. This neighborhood is quaint and diverse, giving you a mix of just about everything!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Pets welcome!



