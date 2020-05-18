All apartments in Washington
3112 13TH STREET NW
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

3112 13TH STREET NW

3112 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3112 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Check out today this contemporary, yet industrial look Penthouse unit at 3112 13th ST NW, #3. This is luxury living & entertaining in the heart of Columbia Heights with a walk score of 96. This offering is a 2 bed 2 bath, 1824 Sq foot open concept floor plan with it's own private entertainment deck as well. Enjoy a chef's kitchen with x-large Italian style high gloss cabinets plus high-end Stainless Steel appliances by Thermador & Bosch, and Lieber refrigerator with ice maker. A large island with Carrara White Quartz countertops & ample room for bar stools makes this a great kitchen design to entertain & enjoy a glass a wine in the evenings. The open concept floor plan boasts a unique living space with a stone fireplace to unwind. The private master suite on it's own level has vaulted ceilings and is a great getaway. The master bath with dual vanity has it's own marble shower with dual showerheads as well as a separate soaking bathtub. Off the Master bedroom, you'll find the real gem of the property - It's own private oasis with wetbar & direct access to the rooftop getaway deck. It's unique to only this unit, and the deck furniture, fire pit, & Gas grill are yours to use & enjoy. The 2nd bedroom is perfect for guests, office, etc. Again, the unit also comes with its own secure parking space. Water is included in rent. Pets case by case basis, and lease term options 12, 24, 36 mon term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

