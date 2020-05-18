3112 13TH STREET NW

Amenities

Check out today this contemporary, yet industrial look Penthouse unit at 3112 13th ST NW, #3. This is luxury living & entertaining in the heart of Columbia Heights with a walk score of 96. This offering is a 2 bed 2 bath, 1824 Sq foot open concept floor plan with it's own private entertainment deck as well. Enjoy a chef's kitchen with x-large Italian style high gloss cabinets plus high-end Stainless Steel appliances by Thermador & Bosch, and Lieber refrigerator with ice maker. A large island with Carrara White Quartz countertops & ample room for bar stools makes this a great kitchen design to entertain & enjoy a glass a wine in the evenings. The open concept floor plan boasts a unique living space with a stone fireplace to unwind. The private master suite on it's own level has vaulted ceilings and is a great getaway. The master bath with dual vanity has it's own marble shower with dual showerheads as well as a separate soaking bathtub. Off the Master bedroom, you'll find the real gem of the property - It's own private oasis with wetbar & direct access to the rooftop getaway deck. It's unique to only this unit, and the deck furniture, fire pit, & Gas grill are yours to use & enjoy. The 2nd bedroom is perfect for guests, office, etc. Again, the unit also comes with its own secure parking space. Water is included in rent. Pets case by case basis, and lease term options 12, 24, 36 mon term.