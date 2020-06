Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

3 MASTER SUITES! This home has it all; 3 bedrooms w/ private baths, two decks, private backyard, off-street parking, and tons of natural light. Open floorplan is ideal for entertaining and extra storage closet. BRAND NEW, never lived in condo is only 10 mins from the metro, restaurants, and shops. Pet-friendly, especially with a private backyard for Fido.