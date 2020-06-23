309 Pennsylvania Ave NW

All apartments in Washington
Location

309 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
The Capitol Hill Flats boasts this newly renovated studio apartmenta wonderful combination of historic elegance, modern updates and amenities, and a highly sought after Capitol Hill location. Comprised of a well sized third floor suite, this studio is cozy and flooded with sunlight, with a lovely view of the neighborhood. This tastefully decorated apartment is fully furnished. The open plan kitchen and living space features hipster-esque exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors, a buttery leather armchair, and a flatscreen HDTV. The updated kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances and cookware and dishes to make you feel right at home. This studio offers a comfortable queen sized bed and a spotlessly clean full bath, including a shower and bathtub. A desk is placed conveniently between two high windows, allowing you to bring your work home with you or use your laptop to surf the Internet. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing, shoes, and luggage. Cable and high speed Internet access are included, so your home can double as a space for work and relaxation. This apartment is perfect for the busy professional looking to rent on a month to month basis. You have free access to a full size washer / dryer unit in the basement of the Flats. An outdoor brick patio is also available for you to enjoy the sunny spring and summer days in DC.

The property is located in the heart of Capitol Hill, a charming and colorful neighborhood. What started out as an area for members of Congress to live in the late 18th century, has now become Washington DCs largest residential historic district. This apartment is located on a scenic residential street, yet you can walk out your door and find 2 Metro stops on the Orange & Blue lines, dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, and grocery stores are just a five to ten minute walk away. On weekdays, you can stroll to the Supreme Court building or Library of Congress to take

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
309 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
309 Pennsylvania Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
No, 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
No, 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
