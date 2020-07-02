All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 309 I Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
309 I Street NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

309 I Street NW

309 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

309 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
gym
parking
24hr laundry
garage
internet access
media room
rent controlled
Community Amenities

New 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center complete with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
24-hour resident concierge equipped to handle packages, answer resident concerns and provide assistance with neighborhood information
Beautiful sundeck with gorgeous Washington DC views
Off-street parking and controlled-access garage parking available
Loaner items available at the front desk
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock

New 24-hour business center with computer stations and high-speed Internet access
Pet Friendly
Residential neighborhood surrounded by parks
24-hour clothes care facilities
Security Deposit Early Refund Program

Apartment Amenities

Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
Separate Dining Rooms
Spacious linen and walk-in closets and pantries in select homes
Ceramic-tiled baths
All apartments under DC rent-control program

All utilities included!
Fully-remodeled kitchens complete with designer cabinetry, premium appliances and ceramic flooring in select homes
Beautiful parquet floors
High-speed Internet access and cable TV available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 I Street NW have any available units?
309 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 I Street NW have?
Some of 309 I Street NW's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
309 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 I Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 I Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 309 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 309 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 309 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 309 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 309 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 309 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 309 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Connecticut Park Apartments
2828 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Zen Apollo
1234 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University