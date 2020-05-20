308 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court gym pool hot tub tennis court

Available June 1st. Pictures show rooms as both lightly furnished and empty. Unfurnished, the house rents for $3,000. Can convey furnished (more fully than depicted here) for $3,200/month. Tenants responsible for utilities.



Original hardwood floors throughout, the first floor has separate dining room and living rooms,open-space kitchen with quartz counter-tops and d/w, and bonus room (like a small den/sun room).



The owner resides in the basement in-law suite, which has a separate entrance, kitchen and bathroom; she does not use the first floor.These rates are for triple occupancy; add an additional $400/month for a 4th person.



House is pet-free and non-smoking. Unlike most back yards of DC homes that overlook the back of other houses, this home backs onto the grounds of the Franciscan Monastery. Note the foliage views in the pictures of the bonus/sun rooms. Its like living in a tree house with city amenities a few blocks away!



The house is a 5-block walk to the Brookland metro station on the red line and a 2-block walk to 2 bus lines. A subway ride to Metro Center downtown takes 20 minutes; Capitol Hill, 30 minutes. The house is near friendlyUniversity, Trinity University, Washington Hospital, and the other hospitals that surround it.



On 12th Street, (3 blocks away) there is a CVS, organic grocery store, dry-cleaners, hardware store and restaurants. The retail town center at Monroe Street Market is on top of the red line Brookland metro rail station, 5 blocks away. A variety of restaurants are within walking distance.



Giant grocery store, Home Depot, TJ Maxx, banks, clothing stores, restaurants are a 5-minute drive/ 15-20 minute walk away.



The neighborhoods Aquatic Center is on 10th Street and has an indoor pool, hot tub, basketball ; tennis courts, track and free boot camp exercise classes.