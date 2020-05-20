All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

308 Pennsylvania Ave NW

308 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

308 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available June 1st. Pictures show rooms as both lightly furnished and empty. Unfurnished, the house rents for $3,000. Can convey furnished (more fully than depicted here) for $3,200/month. Tenants responsible for utilities.

Original hardwood floors throughout, the first floor has separate dining room and living rooms,open-space kitchen with quartz counter-tops and d/w, and bonus room (like a small den/sun room).

The owner resides in the basement in-law suite, which has a separate entrance, kitchen and bathroom; she does not use the first floor.These rates are for triple occupancy; add an additional $400/month for a 4th person.

House is pet-free and non-smoking. Unlike most back yards of DC homes that overlook the back of other houses, this home backs onto the grounds of the Franciscan Monastery. Note the foliage views in the pictures of the bonus/sun rooms. Its like living in a tree house with city amenities a few blocks away!

The house is a 5-block walk to the Brookland metro station on the red line and a 2-block walk to 2 bus lines. A subway ride to Metro Center downtown takes 20 minutes; Capitol Hill, 30 minutes. The house is near friendlyUniversity, Trinity University, Washington Hospital, and the other hospitals that surround it.

On 12th Street, (3 blocks away) there is a CVS, organic grocery store, dry-cleaners, hardware store and restaurants. The retail town center at Monroe Street Market is on top of the red line Brookland metro rail station, 5 blocks away. A variety of restaurants are within walking distance.

Giant grocery store, Home Depot, TJ Maxx, banks, clothing stores, restaurants are a 5-minute drive/ 15-20 minute walk away.

The neighborhoods Aquatic Center is on 10th Street and has an indoor pool, hot tub, basketball ; tennis courts, track and free boot camp exercise classes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW have any available units?
308 Pennsylvania Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW have?
Some of 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
308 Pennsylvania Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW offer parking?
No, 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW have a pool?
Yes, 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW has a pool.
Does 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Pennsylvania Ave NW has units with dishwashers.
