Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

306 Atlantic St Se

306 Atlantic Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

306 Atlantic Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in convenient location!

Take a VIRTUAL TOUR, https://realtours.io/3d/306atlanticst_se_unit_5_2010079313/fullscreen/

Open floor plan, beautiful light wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space, washer and dryer in unit and off street parking! 5 minutes to Metro, bus less than a block away. Close to South East Tennis & Learning Center and Oxon Run Park. 620 credit score required. Available NOW! Call Kyle at 313-205-2825 to set up your tour today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Atlantic St Se have any available units?
306 Atlantic St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Atlantic St Se have?
Some of 306 Atlantic St Se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Atlantic St Se currently offering any rent specials?
306 Atlantic St Se isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Atlantic St Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Atlantic St Se is pet friendly.
Does 306 Atlantic St Se offer parking?
Yes, 306 Atlantic St Se does offer parking.
Does 306 Atlantic St Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Atlantic St Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Atlantic St Se have a pool?
No, 306 Atlantic St Se does not have a pool.
Does 306 Atlantic St Se have accessible units?
No, 306 Atlantic St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Atlantic St Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Atlantic St Se has units with dishwashers.
