306 Atlantic St Se

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in convenient location!
Take a VIRTUAL TOUR, https://realtours.io/3d/306atlanticst_se_unit_5_2010079313/fullscreen/
Open floor plan, beautiful light wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space, washer and dryer in unit and off street parking! 5 minutes to Metro, bus less than a block away. Close to South East Tennis & Learning Center and Oxon Run Park. 620 credit score required. Available NOW! Call Kyle at 313-205-2825 to set up your tour today!!