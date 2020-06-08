306 Atlantic St Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking tennis court

Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in convenient location!



Take a VIRTUAL TOUR, https://realtours.io/3d/306atlanticst_se_unit_5_2010079313/fullscreen/



Open floor plan, beautiful light wood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, generous sized bedrooms with ample closet space, washer and dryer in unit and off street parking! 5 minutes to Metro, bus less than a block away. Close to South East Tennis & Learning Center and Oxon Run Park. 620 credit score required. Available NOW! Call Kyle at 313-205-2825 to set up your tour today!!