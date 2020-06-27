All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW

3045 Foxhall Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3045 Foxhall Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 1933 home has been lovingly maintained and updated while maintaining its charm throughout. The main level provides a large living room, dining room, sun room/family room, breakfast room and modernized kitchen with garden access. The second level of the home provides 4 bedrooms and 2-full baths and the top floor offers 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is fully finished as a family room and also has a laundry room and outside entrance through the oversized one-car garage. Behind the house is a large, private, level garden. Minimum income is $200,000 using no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Minimum credit score is 700.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW have any available units?
3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University