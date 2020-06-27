3045 FOXHALL ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 1933 home has been lovingly maintained and updated while maintaining its charm throughout. The main level provides a large living room, dining room, sun room/family room, breakfast room and modernized kitchen with garden access. The second level of the home provides 4 bedrooms and 2-full baths and the top floor offers 2 bedrooms and a full bath. The lower level is fully finished as a family room and also has a laundry room and outside entrance through the oversized one-car garage. Behind the house is a large, private, level garden. Minimum income is $200,000 using no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Minimum credit score is 700.