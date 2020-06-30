3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex condo located in Park Place gated community! Unit features: updated kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace, lots of closet space, patio and assigned parking space.

Large community pool on the property.



Close proximity to Catholic University and Children's National Medical Center and minutes away from Monroe Market, Brookland Metro and H2, H4, and 80 bus routes.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.