Last updated October 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast

3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Petworth

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath duplex condo located in Park Place gated community! Unit features: updated kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, hardwood flooring, wood burning fireplace, lots of closet space, patio and assigned parking space.
Large community pool on the property.

Close proximity to Catholic University and Children's National Medical Center and minutes away from Monroe Market, Brookland Metro and H2, H4, and 80 bus routes.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast have any available units?
3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast have?
Some of 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast has a pool.
Does 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3043 Hawthorne Drive Northeast has units with dishwashers.

