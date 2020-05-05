All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
3027 15TH STREET NW
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

3027 15TH STREET NW

3027 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3027 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath two blocks from Columbia Heights Metro. Offers 1,650 sqft of living area on two full floors with high ceilings and natural light: large bedrooms, new carpet, and a spacious kitchen. Walking distance to Green and Yellow Line, Adams Morgan, and DC's best restaurants and venues. Electric Cooling and Heating. Appliances include washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, stove, and oven. Optional private parking spot for $150/month. The owner prefers a minimum lease until August 2020. Please call Dean (202) 421-9234 to schedule a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 15TH STREET NW have any available units?
3027 15TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 15TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3027 15TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 15TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3027 15TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 15TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3027 15TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3027 15TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 3027 15TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 3027 15TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 15TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 15TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3027 15TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3027 15TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3027 15TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 15TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3027 15TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

