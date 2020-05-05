3027 15TH STREET NW

Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath two blocks from Columbia Heights Metro. Offers 1,650 sqft of living area on two full floors with high ceilings and natural light: large bedrooms, new carpet, and a spacious kitchen. Walking distance to Green and Yellow Line, Adams Morgan, and DC's best restaurants and venues. Electric Cooling and Heating. Appliances include washer/dryer, refrigerator, microwave, stove, and oven. Optional private parking spot for $150/month. The owner prefers a minimum lease until August 2020. Please call Dean (202) 421-9234 to schedule a visit.