Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

3027 15 street NW 2

3027 15th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

3027 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3027 15 street - Property Id: 165090

Newly Build, spacious, high ceilings, large windows, drenched in light. W/D D/W Refrigerator with ice maker and microwave. New flooring throughout. With one car parking space in front of the house.
Washer-dryer and HVAC in the unit. 2 blocks to Colombia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines)and an easy walk to Adams Morgan and Colombia Heights Shopping centers and events.
Rent $4200.00 plus electricity.
Viewing by appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165090p
Property Id 165090

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5204304)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 15 street NW 2 have any available units?
3027 15 street NW 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 15 street NW 2 have?
Some of 3027 15 street NW 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 15 street NW 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3027 15 street NW 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 15 street NW 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3027 15 street NW 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3027 15 street NW 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3027 15 street NW 2 offers parking.
Does 3027 15 street NW 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 15 street NW 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 15 street NW 2 have a pool?
No, 3027 15 street NW 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3027 15 street NW 2 have accessible units?
No, 3027 15 street NW 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 15 street NW 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 15 street NW 2 has units with dishwashers.

