3027 15 street NW 2

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils ice maker

3027 15 street - Property Id: 165090



Newly Build, spacious, high ceilings, large windows, drenched in light. W/D D/W Refrigerator with ice maker and microwave. New flooring throughout. With one car parking space in front of the house.

Washer-dryer and HVAC in the unit. 2 blocks to Colombia Heights Metro station (Green/Yellow lines)and an easy walk to Adams Morgan and Colombia Heights Shopping centers and events.

Rent $4200.00 plus electricity.

Viewing by appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165090p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5204304)