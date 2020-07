Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill

new low price OFF STREET PARKING INCLUDED! This is a pristine light filled condo located directly across the street from the National Cathedral. This unit comes with beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a in-unit washer-dryer! Dog friendly community with its own dog run and community BBQ area with beautiful garden!