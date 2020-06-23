3016 Oliver St NW

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful and bright Mid-century house located in Chevy Chase with an open floor plan, classic step-saver kitchen with eat-in nook, wall stove and cook top stove. Dining room is open and shared with living room and a wall of windows. Beautiful hardwood floors, 3 -bedrooms, 2.5-bathroooms, and plenty of space. This rental includes a side entrance to the downstairs that can be used as a family room or office. Property is located near Rock Creek Park, minutes from restaurants, shopping, and major roads. All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing.

