Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:23 AM

2956 M SE

2956 M Street Southeast · (202) 491-1275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2956 M Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Welcome home to this super-clean, modern and chic luxury 2 bedroom townhome, with a fully finished basement, inside the coveted neighborhood of Fort Dupont Park. All within 1 mile to Navy Yard and the Nats Stadium, and 1 Mile to Eastern Market and H St, you will be just a stone's throw from it ALL. Featuring just over 1k sq ft of living space, the main floor includes a lovely front facing office with tons of natural light, living/dining space with hardwood floors that seamlessly flow into the full equipped kitchen with gas cooking stove. The upper level of the home features 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, and also 1 full bathroom. The lower level of the home features a separate entrance, a full bathroom plus a generous ceiling height. The in-home laundry is in the lower level as well. Ample parking is available on the street and an entertainers dream within the flat and spacious backyard. Landscaping, gas and Wifi are included within the monthly rental. This home will go fast! Email listing agent for details and to schedule your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 M SE have any available units?
2956 M SE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2956 M SE have?
Some of 2956 M SE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 M SE currently offering any rent specials?
2956 M SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 M SE pet-friendly?
No, 2956 M SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2956 M SE offer parking?
Yes, 2956 M SE offers parking.
Does 2956 M SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 M SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 M SE have a pool?
No, 2956 M SE does not have a pool.
Does 2956 M SE have accessible units?
No, 2956 M SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 M SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2956 M SE does not have units with dishwashers.
