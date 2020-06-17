Amenities

Welcome home to this super-clean, modern and chic luxury 2 bedroom townhome, with a fully finished basement, inside the coveted neighborhood of Fort Dupont Park. All within 1 mile to Navy Yard and the Nats Stadium, and 1 Mile to Eastern Market and H St, you will be just a stone's throw from it ALL. Featuring just over 1k sq ft of living space, the main floor includes a lovely front facing office with tons of natural light, living/dining space with hardwood floors that seamlessly flow into the full equipped kitchen with gas cooking stove. The upper level of the home features 2 bedrooms with ample closet space, and also 1 full bathroom. The lower level of the home features a separate entrance, a full bathroom plus a generous ceiling height. The in-home laundry is in the lower level as well. Ample parking is available on the street and an entertainers dream within the flat and spacious backyard. Landscaping, gas and Wifi are included within the monthly rental. This home will go fast! Email listing agent for details and to schedule your private tour!