Washington, DC
2936 Porter St NW
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

2936 Porter St NW

2936 Porter Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2936 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2936 Porter St NW Available 01/01/20 Wonderful Big 4 BR Home w/Parking near Metro!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with historic charm and abundance of natural light. Charming front porch leading into a cozy living room with a fire place that opens up to a large dining room space. Sunny kitchen with modern appliances opens up into a private back garden. Second level features a full bathroom, a master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, two additional spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space, as well as a brand new washer/dryer unit. Fully finished lower level in-law suite features an additional bedroom, full kitchen, living space, full bath, washer/dryer unit and a separate entrance. Two private parking spots are in the back of the house. The house has recently been renovated and features, among other things, new kitchen, central A/C system, and beautiful brand new (lead-free) windows all around the house. Ideal location just off Connecticut Avenue near the Cleveland Heights Metro! Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to schools & several local university campus. $45 non-refundable app. fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256 for more info. or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 Porter St NW have any available units?
2936 Porter St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 Porter St NW have?
Some of 2936 Porter St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 Porter St NW currently offering any rent specials?
2936 Porter St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 Porter St NW pet-friendly?
No, 2936 Porter St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2936 Porter St NW offer parking?
Yes, 2936 Porter St NW offers parking.
Does 2936 Porter St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2936 Porter St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 Porter St NW have a pool?
No, 2936 Porter St NW does not have a pool.
Does 2936 Porter St NW have accessible units?
No, 2936 Porter St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 Porter St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2936 Porter St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

