Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2936 Porter St NW Available 01/01/20 Wonderful Big 4 BR Home w/Parking near Metro!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this fabulous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with historic charm and abundance of natural light. Charming front porch leading into a cozy living room with a fire place that opens up to a large dining room space. Sunny kitchen with modern appliances opens up into a private back garden. Second level features a full bathroom, a master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, two additional spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space, as well as a brand new washer/dryer unit. Fully finished lower level in-law suite features an additional bedroom, full kitchen, living space, full bath, washer/dryer unit and a separate entrance. Two private parking spots are in the back of the house. The house has recently been renovated and features, among other things, new kitchen, central A/C system, and beautiful brand new (lead-free) windows all around the house. Ideal location just off Connecticut Avenue near the Cleveland Heights Metro! Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to schools & several local university campus. $45 non-refundable app. fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian Creamer at 202-431-5256 for more info. or to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5210697)