Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2929 Connecticut Ave

2929 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2929 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
National Zoological Park

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the heart of one of D.C.s premier neighborhoods, this beautifully maintained building offers all the conveniences of urban living. With refinished apartments that have thoughtful, modern touches and charming amenities, Parkwest Apartments boasts all the comforts of home youve come to expect.
1 bedrooms starting at $1887.00 with all utilities paid !!!!

SIGN A 12 MONTHS LEASE AND RECEIVE$400.00 off your first months rent!! ( Call for details )

Parkwest is only minutes from both the Woodley Park & Cleveland Park Metro, fashion boutiques, fine dining, sidewalk cafes, and steps from the National Zoo.
Dramatic 9 ceilings, elegant archways, and cabinet filled kitchens provide modern conveniences in a charming, historical building.
Parkwest has an extremely friendly and passionate staff making sure your living experience at Parkwest is drama free.

If youre moving to DC and looking for a neighborhood that allows for a well-balanced lifestyle, a Woodley Park apartment should be at the top of your list.

Contact out office for more information and to schedule a tour on or come out today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Connecticut Ave have any available units?
2929 Connecticut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2929 Connecticut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Connecticut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Connecticut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Connecticut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2929 Connecticut Ave offer parking?
No, 2929 Connecticut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2929 Connecticut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Connecticut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Connecticut Ave have a pool?
No, 2929 Connecticut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Connecticut Ave have accessible units?
No, 2929 Connecticut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Connecticut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Connecticut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Connecticut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Connecticut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

