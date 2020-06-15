2929 Connecticut Ave

Amenities

all utils included

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Located in the heart of one of D.C.s premier neighborhoods, this beautifully maintained building offers all the conveniences of urban living. With refinished apartments that have thoughtful, modern touches and charming amenities, Parkwest Apartments boasts all the comforts of home youve come to expect.

1 bedrooms starting at $1887.00 with all utilities paid !!!!



SIGN A 12 MONTHS LEASE AND RECEIVE$400.00 off your first months rent!! ( Call for details )



Parkwest is only minutes from both the Woodley Park & Cleveland Park Metro, fashion boutiques, fine dining, sidewalk cafes, and steps from the National Zoo.

Dramatic 9 ceilings, elegant archways, and cabinet filled kitchens provide modern conveniences in a charming, historical building.

Parkwest has an extremely friendly and passionate staff making sure your living experience at Parkwest is drama free.



If youre moving to DC and looking for a neighborhood that allows for a well-balanced lifestyle, a Woodley Park apartment should be at the top of your list.



Contact out office for more information and to schedule a tour on or come out today!!!