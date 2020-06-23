All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2915 Chancellors Way NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2915 Chancellors Way NE
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2915 Chancellors Way NE

2915 Chancellor's Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2915 Chancellor's Way Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brilliant in Brookland! Three Bedroom Home w/ Den + Garage Parking! - This stunning 3bd/3.5bath home spans four stories and 1800sqft. Nestled in a quiet HOA behind Catholic University, this is suburban living in the heart of the city. You're greeted by a tidy front porch which is just one of three outdoor spaces this home has to offer! Step inside, where the first floor has a spacious den with built-in bookshelves and beautiful dark hardwood floors, which you'll find throughout. Step down to the garage, which has plenty of room for a car plus storage, a workbench, seasonal items- whatever you need! Upstairs, on the main floor, you'll find the open living and kitchen area. The horseshoe-shaped kitchen is generously sized and features stainless steel appliances, lovely white countertops, and tons of cabinet space. A subway tile backsplash and pendant lighting over the breakfast bar add style and big windows at the front and back let in lots of light. Right off the kitchen is balcony that has room for a grill (included) and chairs. A half bath on this floor makes this space ideal for entertaining, as you have everything that you need for guests!

On the next floor, you'll find two large bedrooms with high ceilings, plush carpet, and big windows. One has a walk-in closet and another has built-in shelving. There are also two full baths on this level, one of which features a glass-enclosed shower and double sinks. On the fourth floor are the final bedroom and full bath. Additionally, there is a second den with closet that leads out to an amazing roof deck. Take in views of the city and catch some rays! A built-in canopy can cover the deck when desired.

Located just a few blocks from both the Brookland and Rhode Island Metro stops and along the G8 busline, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. The dining and brewery options in Brookland are just a short walk away. The Monroe Street Market and 12th Street are both within walking distance for dining and nightlife options. Head to Busboys and Poets to grab a quick coffee with friends or check out the neighborhood favorites like Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza. If you'd rather stay in, head to YES! Organic on your way home from the metro. The retail stores at Rhode Island Row, including Home Depot and Giant, are easily accessible across the MBT bike trail. You can also pop down Rhode Island in the other direction towards Bloomingdale and Shaw.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 Chancellors Way NE have any available units?
2915 Chancellors Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 Chancellors Way NE have?
Some of 2915 Chancellors Way NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 Chancellors Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
2915 Chancellors Way NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 Chancellors Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 2915 Chancellors Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2915 Chancellors Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 2915 Chancellors Way NE does offer parking.
Does 2915 Chancellors Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 Chancellors Way NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 Chancellors Way NE have a pool?
No, 2915 Chancellors Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 2915 Chancellors Way NE have accessible units?
No, 2915 Chancellors Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 Chancellors Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2915 Chancellors Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University