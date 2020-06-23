2915 Chancellors Way NE

Amenities

Brilliant in Brookland! Three Bedroom Home w/ Den + Garage Parking! - This stunning 3bd/3.5bath home spans four stories and 1800sqft. Nestled in a quiet HOA behind Catholic University, this is suburban living in the heart of the city. You're greeted by a tidy front porch which is just one of three outdoor spaces this home has to offer! Step inside, where the first floor has a spacious den with built-in bookshelves and beautiful dark hardwood floors, which you'll find throughout. Step down to the garage, which has plenty of room for a car plus storage, a workbench, seasonal items- whatever you need! Upstairs, on the main floor, you'll find the open living and kitchen area. The horseshoe-shaped kitchen is generously sized and features stainless steel appliances, lovely white countertops, and tons of cabinet space. A subway tile backsplash and pendant lighting over the breakfast bar add style and big windows at the front and back let in lots of light. Right off the kitchen is balcony that has room for a grill (included) and chairs. A half bath on this floor makes this space ideal for entertaining, as you have everything that you need for guests!



On the next floor, you'll find two large bedrooms with high ceilings, plush carpet, and big windows. One has a walk-in closet and another has built-in shelving. There are also two full baths on this level, one of which features a glass-enclosed shower and double sinks. On the fourth floor are the final bedroom and full bath. Additionally, there is a second den with closet that leads out to an amazing roof deck. Take in views of the city and catch some rays! A built-in canopy can cover the deck when desired.



Located just a few blocks from both the Brookland and Rhode Island Metro stops and along the G8 busline, commuting downtown from this home is a breeze. The dining and brewery options in Brookland are just a short walk away. The Monroe Street Market and 12th Street are both within walking distance for dining and nightlife options. Head to Busboys and Poets to grab a quick coffee with friends or check out the neighborhood favorites like Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, and Menomale Pizza. If you'd rather stay in, head to YES! Organic on your way home from the metro. The retail stores at Rhode Island Row, including Home Depot and Giant, are easily accessible across the MBT bike trail. You can also pop down Rhode Island in the other direction towards Bloomingdale and Shaw.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets.



