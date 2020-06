Amenities

Spacious, Bright, Craftsmanship. This apartment has it all! Fantastic Columbia Heights/11th St Corridor location, just 2 blocks from the Columbia Heights metro and many bus lines. 2br/2ba, 1210 SF, huge rooms, fireplace, balcony, high ceilings, walk in closets and high end finishes throughout. Massive master bedroom with attached master bath. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar, Stainless appliances and granite countertops. Washer/dryer in unit. $30 application fee, $150 move in/out fee.