2901 Q STREET NW

Move into this fabulous Georgetown retreat, with furniture included. This stunning, sleek rental in a prime location, walking distance to everything that Georgetown has to offer including high end shopping, fabulous restaurants and entertainment. Central to downtown Washington DC, DuPont Circle and more. This lovely home has two generous bedrooms with lush carpeting and updated bathrooms. The main living area of the home has wood floors with a stunning herringbone in the living room. Furnishings are lush and modern and there are several built-ins for books and art display. The kitchen has plenty of storage with bright while cabinets, a sleek glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a gas stove. Home also available unfurnished. Bedrooms furnished with Queen Beds.