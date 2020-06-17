All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2900 7TH STREET SE

2900 7th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2900 7th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is the perfect rental home. It has been renovated from top to bottom on the interior and exterior. It's simply beautiful which is why the owner is not ready to sell it. This property offers Four (4) bedrooms and three(3) bathrooms. A new kitchen and more.... Sit on your front porch and read a book and enjoy the summer breeze or plan your next big function right in your back yard. There is plenty of space for great entertaining. You can also find a detached two car garage in the rear of the home. Move in just in time to enjoy your home through all seasons. This area is very walkable, bikeable and there are many nearby public transportation options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 7TH STREET SE have any available units?
2900 7TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2900 7TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2900 7TH STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 7TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2900 7TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2900 7TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 2900 7TH STREET SE does offer parking.
Does 2900 7TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 7TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 7TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2900 7TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2900 7TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2900 7TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 7TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 7TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 7TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 7TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
