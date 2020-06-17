2900 7TH STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This property is the perfect rental home. It has been renovated from top to bottom on the interior and exterior. It's simply beautiful which is why the owner is not ready to sell it. This property offers Four (4) bedrooms and three(3) bathrooms. A new kitchen and more.... Sit on your front porch and read a book and enjoy the summer breeze or plan your next big function right in your back yard. There is plenty of space for great entertaining. You can also find a detached two car garage in the rear of the home. Move in just in time to enjoy your home through all seasons. This area is very walkable, bikeable and there are many nearby public transportation options.