2824 Devonshire Place, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry playground cats allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff2cde80cf ---- Move In Special : Security deposit reduced to $1000 One Bedroom apartment in well-maintained building complex and quiet neighborhood, right off Connecticut Ave, across from the Zoo!! Close a small playground, plenty of restaurants and small shops. Short distance to the National Zoo, the movie theater and the neighborhood grocery store. Laundry room on premises. *ALL utilities included except summer AC charges* Please contact Aleathea at (202) 232-2572 to schedule a viewing. 2820 Devonshire Place Northwest is close to Red Line CLEVELAND PARK METRO STATION stop. This location is in the Cleveland Park neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Cleveland Park, Woodley Park and Klingle Valley Park. Nearby schools include Maret School, Washington International School and Aidan Montessori School. The closest grocery stores are Yes Organic Market, Brookville Supermarket and Manhattan Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Panda Cafe and Cafe Express. There are 60 restaurants within a 15 minute walk including Pizza Hut, Mane Restaurant & Panda Cafe and Ardeo Bardeo. Cats Okay! Service and Companion Animals Welcome! Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Ste. 19 Washington, DC 20037 202.337.5080 EHO