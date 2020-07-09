All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2809 26TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2809 26TH STREET NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:39 PM

2809 26TH STREET NE

2809 26th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brentwood - Langdon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2809 26th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a quality built spacious home MORE THAN 2500+ SQ' with a sizable fully fenced yard? Then go no further this is the place you have been waiting for. 5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths oversized storage closets throughout the home. Light filled throughout all 3 levels and custom blinds already installed. Spacious open style kitchen with a breakfast bar. Solid hardwood floors throughout 1st/2nd floors basement fully tiled in living space and bedrooms. 2nd kitchen set up already plumbed with all necessary electric to use the space as you see fit. Yard is fully landscaped with native plants and fruit trees and seeded / mulched. Parking area in the rear for 3 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 26TH STREET NE have any available units?
2809 26TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2809 26TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2809 26TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 26TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2809 26TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2809 26TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 2809 26TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 2809 26TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 26TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 26TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2809 26TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2809 26TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2809 26TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 26TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 26TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 26TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 26TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University