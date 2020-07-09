2809 26TH STREET NE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Looking for a quality built spacious home MORE THAN 2500+ SQ' with a sizable fully fenced yard? Then go no further this is the place you have been waiting for. 5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths oversized storage closets throughout the home. Light filled throughout all 3 levels and custom blinds already installed. Spacious open style kitchen with a breakfast bar. Solid hardwood floors throughout 1st/2nd floors basement fully tiled in living space and bedrooms. 2nd kitchen set up already plumbed with all necessary electric to use the space as you see fit. Yard is fully landscaped with native plants and fruit trees and seeded / mulched. Parking area in the rear for 3 cars.