2806 BRUCE PLACE SE

2806 Bruce Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2806 Bruce Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2 bath detached home is conveniently located near access to the 295, 395, and Suitland Highway. The property has a large backyard, front and back porches with 3 car lengths of off-street parking. Less than 3 miles from the national mall and close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment such as Gallery Place, MGM National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, H Street Store Fronts, Georgetown, Adams Morgan. Very convenient for Joint Base Anacostia, Navy Yard, Andrews Air Force Base and Northern Virginia commenters.The Fort Stanton, 12-mile hiking trail is across the street from the property. The Anacostia Smithsonian as well as the home of Frederick Douglas, are in close proximity. Close to community center with free gym use and pool.Credit and criminal background check required, per occupant over the age of 18. Pets are case by case. Credit score 650 or above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE have any available units?
2806 BRUCE PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE have?
Some of 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
2806 BRUCE PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE is pet friendly.
Does 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE offers parking.
Does 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE has a pool.
Does 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2806 BRUCE PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.
