2806 BRUCE PLACE SE

This 3-bedroom, 2 bath detached home is conveniently located near access to the 295, 395, and Suitland Highway. The property has a large backyard, front and back porches with 3 car lengths of off-street parking. Less than 3 miles from the national mall and close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment such as Gallery Place, MGM National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, H Street Store Fronts, Georgetown, Adams Morgan. Very convenient for Joint Base Anacostia, Navy Yard, Andrews Air Force Base and Northern Virginia commenters.The Fort Stanton, 12-mile hiking trail is across the street from the property. The Anacostia Smithsonian as well as the home of Frederick Douglas, are in close proximity. Close to community center with free gym use and pool.Credit and criminal background check required, per occupant over the age of 18. Pets are case by case. Credit score 650 or above.