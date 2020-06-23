2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

A MUST SEE! Fabulous, fully renovated and totally private corner unit with balcony overlooking the park, gardens, and Virginia/DC skyline. Beautiful windows on two sides, hardwood floors, large open spaces, glass barn doors, top of the line bathrooms and finishes. Loads of built-ins, closets, washer and dryer. Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen are all full of light - southwest exposure! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PLUS WIFI AND CABLE. Great parking space in garage, storage bin, 24 hour desk, doorman, pool, and gym. *Unit is available furnished or unfurnished.