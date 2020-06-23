All apartments in Washington
2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW

2801 New Mexico Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2801 New Mexico Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
A MUST SEE! Fabulous, fully renovated and totally private corner unit with balcony overlooking the park, gardens, and Virginia/DC skyline. Beautiful windows on two sides, hardwood floors, large open spaces, glass barn doors, top of the line bathrooms and finishes. Loads of built-ins, closets, washer and dryer. Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen are all full of light - southwest exposure! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PLUS WIFI AND CABLE. Great parking space in garage, storage bin, 24 hour desk, doorman, pool, and gym. *Unit is available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have any available units?
2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have accessible units?
Yes, 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW has accessible units.
Does 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 NEW MEXICO AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
