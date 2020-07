Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Charming Studio with a wide open floor plan. Classic hardwood floors throughout that allows for several distinct living spaces within the apartment.



Remarkable Price!



Spacious closets for excellent storage options.



Garage parking is available for $160 to $170/month, while assigned outdoor parking is $140/month. Additional storage space is also available.



Please note that we are a smoke free living environment and we do not allow pets.