2724 12TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking playground bbq/grill

This 2 year-old like new, lower level two-story condo feels like a townhome and has hardwood floors in the living areas. It includes an open concept kitchen/dining/living room with a powder room. Upstairs is an Owner's Suite, a second bedroom and a hallway full bath, and the washer/dryer. There is also an alcove for a desk or storage on the second level. The condo includes a private patio right off the kitchen for easy access to your grill and entertainment area as well as the private parking lot. There is one separately deeded parking spot and another one for sale, if needed. There is also room for your bike/strollers/etc in a private area at the front door. The condo is only .5 miles from the Rhode Island Ave Metro and .7 miles from the Brookland metro. There is a bike trail a couple blocks away that goes all the way to Union Station. Steps away from Calabash Tea (voted most loved restaurant in DC on Yelp), Menomale Pizzeria, & TasteMakers Neighborhood Eatery & Bar. It is only 1 block to playground and community garden and its a few blocks further to the Edgewood Recreational Center (opening soon).