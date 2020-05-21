2720 7th St NE Apt 101

Amenities
Condominium (One bed) for Rent ONE/TWO YEAR. Beautifully renovated with brand new kitchen, bathroom and plenty of closet space. Separate Storage and washer/dryer down basement. Electric bill is $20 per month, all other utilities (except cable/internet) are included in rent! Located a few blocks from Catholic Univ. Restaurants, shopping, Close to downtown DC. Metro and main highways to MD and DC A must see!!
Property Highlights:
-One bedroom, one bath
-Brand new, never used appliances
-Completely renovated bathroom, floors, paint through out
-Natural light through out, all day
-Off street parking (no extra cost)
-Additional storage unit in building (no extra cost)
PET FRIENDLY & AVAILABLE NOW!!!
(RLNE4769410)