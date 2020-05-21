All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

2720 7th St NE Apt 101

2720 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2720 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Condominium (One bed) for Rent ONE/TWO YEAR. Beautifully renovated with brand new kitchen, bathroom and plenty of closet space. Separate Storage and washer/dryer down basement. Electric bill is $20 per month, all other utilities (except cable/internet) are included in rent! Located a few blocks from Catholic Univ. Restaurants, shopping, Close to downtown DC. Metro and main highways to MD and DC A must see!!
Property Highlights:
-One bedroom, one bath
-Brand new, never used appliances
-Completely renovated bathroom, floors, paint through out
-Natural light through out, all day
-Off street parking (no extra cost)
-Additional storage unit in building (no extra cost)
PET FRIENDLY & AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4769410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 have any available units?
2720 7th St NE Apt 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 have?
Some of 2720 7th St NE Apt 101's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 currently offering any rent specials?
2720 7th St NE Apt 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 is pet friendly.
Does 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 offer parking?
No, 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 does not offer parking.
Does 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 have a pool?
No, 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 does not have a pool.
Does 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 have accessible units?
No, 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2720 7th St NE Apt 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
