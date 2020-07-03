All apartments in Washington
2700 Wisconsin Ave NW
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

2700 Wisconsin Ave NW

2700 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/028228806f ---- NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS ?Spacious remodeled One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Adams Morgan ?Great proximity to Yes Organic Market, Safeway and Harris Teeter. ? Walk Score considers this updated unit ?Walker?s Paradise and Biker?s Paradise? ? Bus lines are H1, 42, 90, L2, S1, 43, X3, 96, S9 and S4 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away. ? Adams Morgan has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks. ? Adams Morgan is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene. ?Nearby Metro Stations are Columbia Heights Metro(Green and Yellow Line) and Woodley Park-Zoo Metro(Red Line) LEASING INFORMATION ? Available Now ? Online Rental Payments and Maintenance Requests ? Electric, Gas Included ? Water/Sewer, Heat & Trash included ? Off Street Parking Available No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome Professionally managed by: Fred A Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW have any available units?
2700 Wisconsin Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Wisconsin Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW offers parking.
Does 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Wisconsin Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.

