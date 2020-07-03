2700 Wisconsin Ave NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/028228806f ---- NEIGHBORHOOD/BUILDING HIGHLIGHTS ?Spacious remodeled One Bedroom apartment in the heart of Adams Morgan ?Great proximity to Yes Organic Market, Safeway and Harris Teeter. ? Walk Score considers this updated unit ?Walker?s Paradise and Biker?s Paradise? ? Bus lines are H1, 42, 90, L2, S1, 43, X3, 96, S9 and S4 with a variety of locations for Car shares and Bike shares that are just less than a half mile away. ? Adams Morgan has a great vicinity to explore all of the city has to offer, including restaurants, cafes, shops, bars and parks. ? Adams Morgan is a trendy culturally diverse community environment with a happening nightlife scene. ?Nearby Metro Stations are Columbia Heights Metro(Green and Yellow Line) and Woodley Park-Zoo Metro(Red Line) LEASING INFORMATION ? Available Now ? Online Rental Payments and Maintenance Requests ? Electric, Gas Included ? Water/Sewer, Heat & Trash included ? Off Street Parking Available No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome Professionally managed by: Fred A Smith Company 730 24th St NW Suite 19 Washington, DC 20037 202-337-5080