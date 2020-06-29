All apartments in Washington
2649 Connecticut Avenue NW
2649 Connecticut Avenue NW

2649 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
First Month's Rent Free! Gorgeous luxury penthouse apartment across the street from Woodley Park-Zoo Metro! Spacious flat with 4BD/2BA! With premium finishes throughout, this spacious home features an elegant open layout, exposed brick, wide-plank floors, high ceilings and skylight, central A/C, in-unit laundry and gorgeous balcony overlooking the city. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Bedrooms feature wide windows, generous closets, and remote-controlled ceiling fans. Enjoy the convenience of the Starbucks located on the first floor of the building!

Across the street from the Red Line at the Woodley Park-Zoo Metro . 4 blocks from the National Zoo and steps away from many of the restaurants, shops, and nightlife spots on Connecticut Avenue. Less than a mile from Adams Morgan and all the shopping and nightlife it has to offer.

First Month's Rent Free! Tenant responsible for electric only. Water included! Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee.

Amenities: Laundry Room/Hookups, Hardwood Floors, Cable Ready, Dishwasher, Balcony/Deck/Patio, Skylight, Air Conditioning, Exposed Brick, Microwave, Refrigerator, Walk-in Closets, Oven/Range, Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW have any available units?
2649 Connecticut Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW have?
Some of 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
2649 Connecticut Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2649 Connecticut Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
