2649 Connecticut Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

First Month's Rent Free! Gorgeous luxury penthouse apartment across the street from Woodley Park-Zoo Metro! Spacious flat with 4BD/2BA! With premium finishes throughout, this spacious home features an elegant open layout, exposed brick, wide-plank floors, high ceilings and skylight, central A/C, in-unit laundry and gorgeous balcony overlooking the city. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Bedrooms feature wide windows, generous closets, and remote-controlled ceiling fans. Enjoy the convenience of the Starbucks located on the first floor of the building!



Across the street from the Red Line at the Woodley Park-Zoo Metro . 4 blocks from the National Zoo and steps away from many of the restaurants, shops, and nightlife spots on Connecticut Avenue. Less than a mile from Adams Morgan and all the shopping and nightlife it has to offer.



First Month's Rent Free! Tenant responsible for electric only. Water included! Pets subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee.



