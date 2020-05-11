All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
2625 3RD STREET NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2625 3RD STREET NE

2625 3rd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Washington
Brookland
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2625 3rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo w/ Assigned Parking for rent in Brookland. This top floor, corner unit condo features tons of natural light, granite countertops, stainless steel LG/GE appliances, in unit washer/dryer combo, jetted tub, hardwood floors, crown molding, keyless entry and more. Conveniently located within walking distance between Rhode Island Ave and Brookland Metro Stations. Within minutes of Catholic University, Trinity University, Bus Boys & Poets and other local eateries. Stay fit or leisure at nearby parks, tennis and basketball courts. Also located directly across from the future home of Edgewood Recreation Center and blocks away from development at Rhode Island Shopping Center. Furry friends under 50 Lbs accepted. Water/trash removal included in rent. Available for Feb. 1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2625 3RD STREET NE have any available units?
2625 3RD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2625 3RD STREET NE have?
Some of 2625 3RD STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2625 3RD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2625 3RD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2625 3RD STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2625 3RD STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 2625 3RD STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 2625 3RD STREET NE offers parking.
Does 2625 3RD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2625 3RD STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2625 3RD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2625 3RD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2625 3RD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2625 3RD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2625 3RD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2625 3RD STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
