2625 3RD STREET NE

Lovely One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo w/ Assigned Parking for rent in Brookland. This top floor, corner unit condo features tons of natural light, granite countertops, stainless steel LG/GE appliances, in unit washer/dryer combo, jetted tub, hardwood floors, crown molding, keyless entry and more. Conveniently located within walking distance between Rhode Island Ave and Brookland Metro Stations. Within minutes of Catholic University, Trinity University, Bus Boys & Poets and other local eateries. Stay fit or leisure at nearby parks, tennis and basketball courts. Also located directly across from the future home of Edgewood Recreation Center and blocks away from development at Rhode Island Shopping Center. Furry friends under 50 Lbs accepted. Water/trash removal included in rent. Available for Feb. 1 move in.