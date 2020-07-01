All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2622 10th Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2622 10th Street Northeast
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:08 AM

2622 10th Street Northeast

2622 10th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2622 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Live in style, just blocks from Rhode Island Row and the Red Line! This finely remodeled, spacious rowhouse includes 4 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, central heating and air, off-street parking, and so much more. Cook dinner in your modern, eat-in kitchen before relaxing in your comfortable living room or out back on the deck. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms (including a master with a HUGE walk-in closet with built-in storage) and a full bathroom. The home also includes a finished lower level with secondary kitchenette, living space, and a bedroom and full bathroom. One parking spot included!

You'll live just a few minutes walk from the restaurants and retail of Rhode Island Row (Sala Thai, Chipotle, Smoothie King, CVS), as well as Giant supermarket and Home Depot. Also just steps from the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station, on the Red Line, and Rhode Island Avenue bus routes.

$3,500 per month for 6-9 month lease, or $3,350 for 15-18 month lease. Rent includes monthly cleaning service. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric (with low bills from solar panels!). Pets accepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 10th Street Northeast have any available units?
2622 10th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2622 10th Street Northeast have?
Some of 2622 10th Street Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 10th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2622 10th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 10th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2622 10th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2622 10th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2622 10th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 2622 10th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2622 10th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 10th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2622 10th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2622 10th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2622 10th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 10th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2622 10th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Apollo
600 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University