2622 10th Street Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Live in style, just blocks from Rhode Island Row and the Red Line! This finely remodeled, spacious rowhouse includes 4 bedrooms, two full bathrooms, central heating and air, off-street parking, and so much more. Cook dinner in your modern, eat-in kitchen before relaxing in your comfortable living room or out back on the deck. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms (including a master with a HUGE walk-in closet with built-in storage) and a full bathroom. The home also includes a finished lower level with secondary kitchenette, living space, and a bedroom and full bathroom. One parking spot included!



You'll live just a few minutes walk from the restaurants and retail of Rhode Island Row (Sala Thai, Chipotle, Smoothie King, CVS), as well as Giant supermarket and Home Depot. Also just steps from the Rhode Island Avenue-Brentwood Metro station, on the Red Line, and Rhode Island Avenue bus routes.



$3,500 per month for 6-9 month lease, or $3,350 for 15-18 month lease. Rent includes monthly cleaning service. Tenant pays water, gas, and electric (with low bills from solar panels!). Pets accepted!