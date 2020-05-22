All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

2620 6th St NE

2620 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2620 6th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Row Home Available in Brookland - Available now! Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end-unit row home for rent. Secured 2-car parking with garage door. Fenced-in side yard and deck is a great out-door space for games/entertaining. A/C and heating in unit. Close proximity to CUA and public transportation. House includes two living rooms, dining room, master suite, huge kitchens, in-unit laundry, 1st floor speaker system, security, among other amenities.

Professionally Managed by:

Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO

(RLNE5349340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 6th St NE have any available units?
2620 6th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 6th St NE have?
Some of 2620 6th St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 6th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2620 6th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 6th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 6th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2620 6th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2620 6th St NE offers parking.
Does 2620 6th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 6th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 6th St NE have a pool?
No, 2620 6th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2620 6th St NE have accessible units?
No, 2620 6th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 6th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 6th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

