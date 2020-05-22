2620 6th St NE

Amenities
Stunning Row Home Available in Brookland - Available now! Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom end-unit row home for rent. Secured 2-car parking with garage door. Fenced-in side yard and deck is a great out-door space for games/entertaining. A/C and heating in unit. Close proximity to CUA and public transportation. House includes two living rooms, dining room, master suite, huge kitchens, in-unit laundry, 1st floor speaker system, security, among other amenities.
Professionally Managed by:
Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO
(RLNE5349340)