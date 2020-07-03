262 2nd Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar new construction

The New Barney Circle area is full of new construction retail and people. A well apppointed 1 Br furnished apartment ready for the corporate transfer, short term stay for the transient professional who likes to have access to everything within minutes (2 groceries, pharmacy, restaurants, freeways, metros, salon services people & people) but spend quiet time at home to prepare for the next meeting. Neighbors speak and have pot lucks dinners regularly. Many of my guests walk to the capital for work or jog in the mornings. A subway at the CORNER of the street gets you anywhere in the city if you dont want to UBER/Lyft.



Grocery - Harris Teeter 1 blk - Trader Joes and YES Organic Market 5 blocks away

Pharmacy - CVS 2 blks

Restaurants on Barracks Row and Eastern Market

LaLomita friendly (40 yr old) directly across the street.

Mangialardo - sandwich spot 50 year old family business for the work at home person.

WisdomDC, Trustys - Bar and lounges 1 block away

Pizza Ioli and coffee shop two blocks away 12th and Penn.

Eastern Market 5 blocks away



Thanks for staying with us for the last 10 years.