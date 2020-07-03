All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

262 2nd Street NE

262 2nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

262 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

new construction
coffee bar
clubhouse
furnished
The New Barney Circle area is full of new construction retail and people. A well apppointed 1 Br furnished apartment ready for the corporate transfer, short term stay for the transient professional who likes to have access to everything within minutes (2 groceries, pharmacy, restaurants, freeways, metros, salon services people & people) but spend quiet time at home to prepare for the next meeting. Neighbors speak and have pot lucks dinners regularly. Many of my guests walk to the capital for work or jog in the mornings. A subway at the CORNER of the street gets you anywhere in the city if you dont want to UBER/Lyft.

Grocery - Harris Teeter 1 blk - Trader Joes and YES Organic Market 5 blocks away
Pharmacy - CVS 2 blks
Restaurants on Barracks Row and Eastern Market
LaLomita friendly (40 yr old) directly across the street.
Mangialardo - sandwich spot 50 year old family business for the work at home person.
WisdomDC, Trustys - Bar and lounges 1 block away
Pizza Ioli and coffee shop two blocks away 12th and Penn.
Eastern Market 5 blocks away

Thanks for staying with us for the last 10 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 2nd Street NE have any available units?
262 2nd Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 2nd Street NE have?
Some of 262 2nd Street NE's amenities include new construction, coffee bar, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 2nd Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
262 2nd Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 2nd Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 262 2nd Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 262 2nd Street NE offer parking?
No, 262 2nd Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 262 2nd Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 2nd Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 2nd Street NE have a pool?
No, 262 2nd Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 262 2nd Street NE have accessible units?
No, 262 2nd Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 262 2nd Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 262 2nd Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

